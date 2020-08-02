Lady Rabbits run over City View 77-12

The Bowie Lady Rabbits followed up their home win against Childress last week by absolutely drilling City View on the road Tuesday.

The Lady Rabbits made it look easy winning 77-12 to make it three straight as they head into the final two games of district play.

Bowie was coming in off a high in its win against Childress. Playing the winless Lady Mustangs had the potential of a letdown game if the Lady Rabbits did not show up.

Luckily, the full-court press defense employed by the Bowie team to start the game makes it hard to play with no energy.

The Lady Rabbits kept City View from scoring a single point in the opening quarter while the offense scored 26 points. Things only calmed down from there as the bench was emptied and the press defense relaxed before eventually called off for fear of running up the score. Bowie led 46-6 at halftime.

While the offensive scoring slowed down in the second half, the defensive intensity kept up to keep the Lady Mustangs from scoring. City View again only mustered six points in the second half. The Lady Rabbits would roll to a win 77-12.

Bowie ends district on the road at rival Nocona at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11.

