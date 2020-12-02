Nocona teams play at Childress

The Nocona basketball teams made the two-hour bus ride to Childress on Friday with differing results.

The Lady Indians won their most decisive game against the Lady Cats 47-36 to guarantee sole possession of the district title for the second straight year.

The Indians could not give the Bobcats their first district loss as they fell 65-51.

The Nocona girls knew it was going to be a battle as every game against Childress has gone down to the wire. With the Lady Cats playing for a chance of a share of the district title and to avenge the overtime loss at Nocona earlier in district, things were expected to be close.

Childress came out firing and held a 22-17 lead at halftime as the Lady Indians struggled a bit from the free throw line.

Like it has happened throughout district play, Nocona made some halftime adjustments and turned the game around in the second half. The Lady Indians only allowed 14 total points all half as they won 47-36.

For the Nocona boy’s team, playing the athletic, aggressive and undefeated Childress team on the road was going to be a big challenge.

The Bobcats press defense is never more potent than when they have energy at the beginning. Childress led 18-10 after the first quarter. The Indians could not make up any ground before heading into halftime with the Bobcats up 34-22.

Nocona continued to struggle to make up any of the lead as Childress knocked in shots from the perimeter while getting to the free throw line 21 times compared to the Indians 10. The Bobcats would win 65-51.

The Lady Indians bi-district playoff game will be on either Feb. 17-18.

The Indians next play at City View at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14.

