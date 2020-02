Bowie’s Boo Oakley signed his letter of intent to play football at Southern Nazarene University at Bethany, OK last week. Oakley was named a second team all-district wide receiver playing for the Jackrabbits this season, leading the team in both receptions and yards. Oakley plans to major in kinesiology while minoring in architecture.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.