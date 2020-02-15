Waste service lawsuit reviewed by council

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

While the dominant topic of this week’s Bowie City Council meeting was the Old Bowie Lake dam, the council did address several other topics including an executive session on a lawsuit and a review of the hotel-motel tax annual report.

During a brief 30-minute executive session the council had a consultation with its attorney regarding the lawsuit Midwest Waste Services LLC vs. the City of Bowie. No action was taken when the council returned to open session.

This suit was filed Aug. 10, 2019 and alleges the City of Bowie lacks statutory authority to require individuals outside of its corporate city limits to use its waste collection services.

The council also discussed a request to use the community center and hear from a councilor during public comments.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.