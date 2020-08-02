West Texas to North Texas big move for game warden

Preston Kleman, new Montague County game warden. (Photo by Barbara Green)

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Montague County residents may have noticed a new face driving the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Game Warden pickup as Preston Kleman recently began his new post in north Texas.

The 28-year-old Kleman comes to the county after serving Lamb, Bailey and Cochran Counties west of Lubbock in his first job as a game warden. A 2017 graduate of the academy Kleman said he knew he wanted to do something in law enforcement, but he also had an interest in wildlife biology.

A Texas game warden seems to be a good blend of those interests. Read the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.