1A All-District boy’s basketball teams released

Despite district opponent Slidell’s season being postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 threat, district 21-1A boy’s basketball coaches got together to release an all-district team.

Starting with district runner-up Saint Jo, the Panthers had Connor Thompson named the district’s offensive most valuable player among the superlative awards.

Fellow seniors Logan Morman and Brock Durham were both named to the district’s first team as well.

Freshman point guard Kile Thurman was named to the district’s second teams while post players Logan Brawner and Jarrod Reeves were given honorable mention recognition.

For Prairie Valley, Coach Seth Stephens was named the district’s coach of the year, an honor that usually goes to the district champion. The Bulldogs had senior leading scorer Nicholas Bell named to the district’s first team.

Fellow senior Tyler Reid was named to the district’s second team. Isaac Yeargin, Sergio Mancilla and Tyler Winkler were given honorable mention.

From Forestburg, senior post player Riley Sandusky was named to the district’s second team. Fellow Longhorn players Hayden Berry and Zack Bradley were named honorable mention.

The Gold-Burg team had its only senior, post player Jacob Reno, named to the district’s second team. Younger players Kani Grace and Rykir Evans received honorable mention honors.

From Bellevue, Terrance Perry was voted the district’s defensive MVP. Tyler Allen and Jacob Eckeberger were named to the district’s first team. The trio of Gonzalo Martin, Hayden Roper and Sam Innes got honorable mention recognition.

To see the full list, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.