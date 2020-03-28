County judge issues new executive order; clarifies it’s not a shelter in place order

Montague County Judge Rick Lewis issued an executive order Thursday afternoon declaring the county’s emergency management plan was activated and ordering those who may be sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 stay home.

Some read the order as a directive for all to stay home, but in a clarification letter on Friday Lewis said it was not the case.

As with similar orders from the federal and state level, the intent is to protect the physical health and well-being of county citizens, as well as protect their financial health. The focus is to slow the spread of COVID-19 to the maximum extent possible, while “safeguarding the Constitutional liberties of Montague County citizens by utilizing the least restrictive means possible and encouraging the highest level of personal responsibility.”

The order stated during this period of emergency all resources within the limits of Montague County and its municipalities, both publicly and privately owned, will be used when deemed necessary by local government officials and upon orders of the county judge under the authority of Texas Government Code 418.017.

Some confusion may have been based on the last sentence in the section related to people who may have symptoms or already sick. Some took the last sentence to mean everyone should remain at home. The judge said

no that was not the intent, and while he was not ordering “at risk” groups to stay home it was highly encouraged.

As for business the order outlines recommendations for them to remain open, but take all precautions. Lewis’ Friday letter states he encourages all businesses to work to keep their doors open and the work space safe for employees. He also asked residents to support local stores and restaurants while maintaining a safe distance.

