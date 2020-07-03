Girls basketball all-district teams announced

With the state tournament this week, the Texas girl’s basketball season is coming to an end.

All-district teams have come out for all the surrounding area teams.

From Bowie, the third place Lady Rabbits starting five got some love. Hope Jones, Jayci Logan and Taygon Jones were named to the all-district first team.

Abbi Gamblin and Brysen Richey were named to the district’s second team.

The Nocona Lady Indians picked up some awards again with a second straight district title. Averee Kleinhans won her second straight district most valuable player award, this year with no sharing.

The coaching staff of Head Coach Kyle Spitzer and assistants Jenni Luke and Clayton Brown won staff of the year as well.

First team honors from Nocona went to Karlee Brown, Chloe Daughtry and Trystin Fenoglio. Second team honors went to Sydni Messer.

From the 1A schools, Bellevue got the most love. Sky-Lar Embry was named the district MVP. Kaylee Trail and Austin Ford were both named to the district’s first team while Harley Hager was named to the district’s second team.

Prairie Valley had three girls honored. Emily Carpenter and Hailey Winkler were named to the first team while Shelby Roof was named to the second team.

For Forestburg, Gold-Burg and Saint Jo each team had one girl make it onto the list.

The Lady Horns Morgan Miller and Lady Bears Taylor Lyons were each named to the first team. The Lady Panthers Kaitline Harris was named to the second team.

For a look at the full list, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.