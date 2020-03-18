High School bass club competes at Lake Whitney

The Red River High School Bass Club competed at Lake Whitney back on March 7.

It was a cool, windy day with cloud cover until weigh-in time as five teams from the club traveled down and competed with 174 teams.

The top team of Cole Scribner and Shane Chitwood with John Ballard as boat captain placed 30th with 11.23 pounds caught on the day. The team of Jackson Oppenhuizen and Aiden Clark with boat captain Jason Reaves placed 51st with 7.72 pounds.

Konner Ritchie with boat captain Roger Ritchie placed 71st with 4.54 pounds. The team of Gunnar Valverde and Baylen Farris with boat captain Lee Trejo placed 111th with 1.69 pounds while the team of Kooper Hansard and Spencer Uncel with boat captain Jason Uncel placed 119th.

The teams of Cole/Shane, Gunnar/Baylen and Kooper/Spencer fished 5 tournaments weighed fish and earned points during the year to qualify for Regionals at Lake Ray Roberts.

As of Tuesday the Texas High School Bass Association has postponed the original date of April 11 for the regional championship due to the threat of COVID-19. Stay tuned to the Bowie News for when a new date is given.