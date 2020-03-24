October 29, 1959 – March 19, 2020

BOWIE – Michael Ervin Shaffer, 60, died on March 19, 2020.

The family has chosen arrangements with direct cremation.

Shaffer was born Oct. 29, 1959 in Roswell, NM to Edward and Stella (Holmes) Shaffer. He served his country in the United States Army. As a young man he worked in the oil field and later worked as a mechanic at Larry Slacks in Bowie.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his brothers, Clay Shaw, Dallas and Melvin Shaffer, Colorado Springs, CO.

