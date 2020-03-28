My quest to get fit in the age of social distancing

With more of more of society choosing to stay home these days as part of our duty to social distance, almost everyone’s daily schedule is messed up to some degree.

For many people that includes working out at the gym and with them closed due to the threat of COVID-19, it means working out at home with whatever gym equipment you may or may not have lying around the house.

I have avoided working out for a little more than a decade now. Having just turned 30, the last time I seriously had a workout routine was when I was playing football at Midlothian High School in the fall of 2008.

As anyone will tell you, having coaches make you work out several times a week for free in the pursuit of your high school athletic dreams is something you have to pay top dollar for later in life.

With no goal of continuing to get stronger and faster with no more organized sports for me on the horizon, combined with me being burned out from just entering a weight room, I’ve avoided exercise in all forms since outside of the spontaneous workout here and there.

With gyms closed and sporting events on hold, as well as me struggling for content, I will be trying to get back into general exercise shape. Every week, in the age of social distancing, I will try various different avenues that keep me away from people.

I am coming at this challenge as someone with no real fitness goals in mind or weight loss goal. I have avoided going on a weigh scale since college, not really seeing the point and knowing the number would just be disappointed.

Being a general stick for most of life and weighing 145 pounds my senior year, I just know the number is going to be shocking. Most people still look at me as skinny in my life and while I wish my gut wasn’t quite as pronounced, I am generally okay with how I look.

Knowing its been awhile and with no general goal, I do not want to shock my body so much I will dread every day until the workout is over. While the pressure of this column will be motivation to do the weekly workouts, it would be nice by the time things go back to normal I could get have found some stuff I wouldn’t mind doing to be more active.

This first week did take me out of house, but not for very long. I decided to try the ever hated running outside.

I live right next Walnut Street. I unscientifically measured in my car one day that from the traffic light to my apartment is a little more than half a mile.

While I never really got into distance running, I had some experience with middle distance racing in junior high and have always thought that type of shape is attainable while not wanting to spend 30 plus minutes running at any given time.

Basically, being able to comfortably jog a mile is about as in shape as I would ever want to get when it comes to long distance running in my mind.

I started the morning of March 21 and if you can’t remember, the weather was actually chilly that day. I dressed the part with the some holdover Underarmour underneath a T-shirt. Knowing I like to stay warm and knowing I was not going to push myself that hard the first time anyway, I just wore jeans since I threw out all my sweatpants years ago.

My “run” quickly became a walk after my promising pace petered out after about 100 meters. I was not done, but realized keeping up a jog for this entire route was not in the cards unless I wanted to push myself to my limit, which I am not in the business of doing.

Once I settled I was going to walk, the most difficult part was trying to find which side of the street had the better sidewalk after getting by the first 200 yards or so that had none. I picked wrong the first day.

