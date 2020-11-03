Nocona baseball hosts tournament

The Nocona Indians baseball team played in its first tournament they also hosted last week.

Despite weather issues making games change venues on Thursday, the tournament was a success while the Indians went 1-2 during the three days.

Nocona first played Iowa Park. The teams were tied 2-2 after two innings, but the Hawks would score seven runs in the next two innings to pull away, winning 9-4.

Highlights included Anthony Veitenheimer hitting a triple, Colton Evans and Cesar Guitterrez stealing two bases each, and Kooper Hansard striking out nine batters in three innings of work on the mound.

The Indians would have better success against Electra. Nocona would take advantage of nine free bases and the inability of the Tigers to keep them from stealing bases. The Indians would steal 15 bases.

Nocona scored five runs to gain the lead in the first inning and never looked back. Electra would do a better job of containing the Indians in the following innings, but only once did Nocona not score at least one run in the following four innings.

The Indians would win by run rule after five innings with the score 11-1.

Team leaders included Miguel Oliveras and Vin Patel each driving in two runners apiece. Oliveras also swiped a team high four bases. On the mound, Carlos Castro only allowed three hits, one run and did not walk any batters in four innings of work.

Things would be flipped on their head the next day as Nocona ended the tournament against a good Ponder team. The Lions hit the ball hard for three innings as the runs stacked up.

The Indians were not giving away free bases or committing errors in the field, Ponder was just hitting the ball all over the place. The Lions would win 14-3 after three innings.

Leaders for Nocona included Adam Meekins driving in two runs on a triple in the third inning. On defense the pitching staff walked only one batter and did not commit any errors while fielding.

