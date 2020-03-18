Nocona baseball’s final tournament cut short

The Nocona Indians baseball team had their final tournament at Poolville cut short last week.

Due to the COVID-19 threat and bad weather, the Indians played only two games on Thursday and went 1-1.

Nocona first played Chico at noon. The Indians struck in the first inning as Cesar Guitterrez drew a walk. After a hit moved him to second base, Guitterrez stole third base. There was an error at third base that allowed him to score.

The Dragons came back big in the second inning. They loaded the bases before a single cleared all runners. A double hit a few batters later got that runner home, giving Chico a 4-1 lead.

Nocona cut into the lead in the fourth inning. With two base runners on base and two outs, one runner scored on a wild pitch. The other was driven in by Vinit Patel on a single to right field. The Indians still trailed, but it was only by one run 4-3 going forward.

Nocona kept it up in the fifth inning. The Indians loaded the bases with one out when Carlos Castro came in to pinch hit. He delivered by putting the ball in play that drove in two of the runners thanks to Chico having trouble getting the force out at home.

Next batter Miguel Oliveras grounded out to first base, but it was enough to drive in another run, giving Nocona a two run cushion up 6-4.

That would prove to be enough as the Dragons failed to make anything happen and the game was called after five innings.

The Indians next played Dublin right afterwards. The Lions scored three runs in the first inning thanks to several errors and timely hit triple.

Nocona had trouble scoring despite drawing a couple of walks in the second inning. Dublin scored another three runs with another badly timed error and extra base hit. The Lions were up 6-0.

The game would stop after the top of the fifth inning with Dublin winning.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.