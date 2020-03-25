Schools begin distributing food to students

As Montague County school districts closed down to slow the spread of the Coronavirus, district personnel began making plans to provide food for its students along with filling the instructional needs as much as possible.

On March 19 Montague County districts had already announced they were going to close through April 10, but their decision was unnecessary as Governor Greg Abbott closed all the state’s schools down to slow the spread of the virus.

While it was somewhat expected, all the districts were on spring break last week, which made the administrators and staff kick into overdrive to get things moving.

Some of the districts have begun providing food to students and preparing instructional activities, while the others are working on those programs. All the officials said this is an ever-evolving health crisis and things will change as needed.

