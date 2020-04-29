Bellevue ISD opens Pre-K registration

Bellevue ISD will be providing a free full day Pre-Kindergarten program during the 2020-2021 school year for qualifying students.

The focus of the program is to develop prerequisite skills and early childhood concepts that will build academic success for students in elementary years and beyond.

Any student(s) who reside in the Bellevue school district or is a child of a school employee and who meets the criteria will be accepted in the Bellevue ISD Pre-K program. A child wishing to be admitted to the program must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020. Students outside the school district must apply for transfer. Spaces will be limited to accommodate qualifying students in the district.

Visit bellevueisd.org and fill out an application. Due to the closure of the school in Texas for the remainder of the school year, a future registration date will be set.

In order to register you will need to provide the following items: birth certificate, social security card and a record of immunization or an affidavit.

Call 940-928-2104 with questions.