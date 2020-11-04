Bowie Council meets Monday via Zoom session

Members of the Bowie City Council will meet through a video conference link at 6 p.m. on April 13.

Numerous items of new business are scheduled. The 2018-2019 audit will be offered from Mathis, West and Huffines.

Resolutions naming a new city attorney and one accepting the hazard mitigation plan will be considered. A report from the Bowie Economic Development Corporation is on the agenda.

The planning and zoning commission will make a recommendation from David McEachern to replace lots 23-28 at Madison and East Greenwood.

An ordinance establishing a processing fee for the payment of utility bills by credit card will be considered.

Under old business is a sewer rate increase submitted by City Manager Bert Cunningham, along with setting up a workshop to discuss council rules and procedure.

A new agenda item lists “items of concern,” which appears to be updates on projects discussed in recent months.

They are as follows: Old Bowie Lake eight inch line; water plant bleach conversion and ultraviolet system at the sewer plant; street repairs, the Mill Street sewer line and potholes; Central Hospital of Bowie; smart meters; city office renovations at 307 N. Mason; charter review committee and budget process.