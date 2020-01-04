Coaches react to season cut short

With every aspect of society holding its collective breath to see when it can get back to normal, the sports world also is restless to see if seasons interrupted by COVID-19 will continue in some way or not.

While no other time in high school sports is busier than the spring, the sports that play the most games and are featured the most around this time are usually baseball and softball.

Both seasons were well underway when the U.S. started to feel the effects the week of March 7-14. Initially games were put on hold until March 29. Not even a week later that date was pushed back until May 4.

With uncertainty if that date will hold up, coaches are at a loss of what to tell their athletes.

The Bowie Lady Rabbits were returning most of their team and were ready to make some noise.

With most of the team starting to come together after a long basketball playoff run, things were looking up for the team when this all hit.

“Really terrible timing,” Coach Brant Farris said. “The girls were really starting to gel. We won two in a row. I hate it for the four seniors. I hate that I don’t know how to console them or tell them what to do besides tell them May 4 at this time.”

Other teams had some younger teams trying to build experience for the future. That time will not be come back for the younger players to develop, but everyone’s sympathies are mostly for their senior players.

“Its something we haven’t seen before so no one was prepared,” Dunnam said. “Of course safety is our number one concern, but you hope for the seniors they get to come back and play in some sort of capacity.”

“I think we all need to remember the senior athletes are hurting the most by not being able to play,” Kirk said. “We have three seniors who are not getting their eligibility back like they are in college. Not just the end of their senior season, but their graduation as well.”

“I hate it most for my two seniors,” Nobile said. “It’s all indefinite if they will play again. Coaches are sending out workouts to try and keep athletes in shape, but there is no accountability if they are doing them or not. It’s all we can do right now as coaches.”

