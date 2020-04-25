Drug trafficking investigation sees 3 arrested

Three people were arrested on drug-related complaints this week when Bowie Police executed a search and arrest warrant at a local residence.

Sgt. Bob Blackburn said police went to 808 Lowrie on Tuesday to serve the warrant, which was the result of a four-month long investigation into possible drug trafficking at the residence.

“There have been complaints during the last two years which were checked and more made during the last four months indicating the selling of methamphetamine and marijuana,” said the investigator.

Arrested at the scene were: Wayland Trahern, Rochelle Struve and Samuel Trahern, jailed on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

