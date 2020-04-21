October 19, 1937 – April 19, 2020

BOWIE – Elmer Leon Hunt, 82 of Bowie, went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2020.

The family received friends from 10 a.m. to noon on April 21, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service followed at 2 p.m. on April 21 at New Harp Cemetery in Forestburg, with Jay Webb officiating. Pallbearers included Brian Rater, Bradyn Hunt, Shane Hunt, Levi Gibbs, Chasen Duncan, Hunter Harris, Colton Curry, Cooper Masten and Matt Robertson.

Elmer was born Oct. 19, 1937 in Forestburg to Joseph and Dorothy (Simmons) Hunt. On May 2, 1980, Elmer married Margaret Ann Moore in Waurika, OK.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Dorothy Hunt; brother, Roy Joe Hunt, sisters, Betty Sue Matlock and Helen Freeman; son, Ricky Pigg; grandson, Brandon Duncan; great-granddaughter, Evany Barragan; and friend, Milton “Cotton” Poteet.

Elmer is survived by his wife, Margaret Hunt Bowie; children, Monnie Joe Hunt and wife Margaret, Bowie, Terry Harris and wife Pam, Alvord, John Hunt and wife Kristi, Bowie, Missy Duncan and husband Scotty, Chico, and Stacy Masten and husband John, Alvord; grandchildren Shane Hunt, Brian Rater, Holly Curry, Haylee Harris, Hunter Harris, Phylicia Gibbs, Bradyn Hunt, Chasen Duncan, Cooper Masten, Felicia Lynch and Frankie Lynch; great-grandchildren Audree Duncan and Emerson Duncan, Josie and Hattie Hunt, Coyt Curry, Alexis and Adalynn Gibbs, Zaydie, Slaton and Kellen Rater and Cora Rater; siblings Velda Freeman, Georgie McClure and husband Eddie, Olita Salinas, Billie Vandeventer and husband David; and lifelong friend Larry Barclay.

In lieu of flowers, should friends desire memorials can be made in honor of Elmer to the Bowie Animal Shelter at 1504 E. Wise St. Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

