Golf proves to be an escape

Most options for organized physical activity are unavailable during this time of social distancing, a lot of golf courses across the state are still open.

With Governor Greg Abbott calling the sport part of the essential activities that were not prohibited in his executive order on Tuesday, a lot of courses across the state are remaining open for the time being.

Bowie’s Twisted Oaks Golf Club is one of those that has stayed open.

The operators put up rules last week that prevented more than one golfer to a cart unless they arrived together, no congregating in the clubhouse or porch area, limiting touching of the flag stick, encouraging hand sanitizer and several other rules.

The full list is posted around the course and on the Twisted Oaks Facebook page.

“We are doing everything we can to keep the course and activity safe for people and encourage practice social distancing,” co-owner Kasey Denson said.

Denson is worried some people will condemn the course for remaining open during this time, but locals have appreciated having the activity available to them to help escape as some members have had their lives turned upside down.

“The course has been a place for everyone, including myself, to just get away and get outside,” Riley Harris said. “It’s not only a place to play, but a place where everyone can go out to have fun and relax in these hard times we are in while still practicing social distancing.”

Harris is a senior at Bowie High School who had his school golf season cut short due to the current environment.

Nocona’s Indian Oaks Golf Course has closed its pro shop. While locals with their own golf carts will probably be able to sneak in some rounds, admitted City Manager Lynn Henley, but the course will be officially closed.

