Nokona Ballgloves plans move to make PPE during COVID-19 pandemic

Nokona American Ballgloves has requested an essential business waiver from the state for the production of personal protection equipment which is in great demand during this pandemic.

Rob Storey, executive vice president, said their sister company in Phoenix has been making these for about two weeks, and they have materials coming in for development and production.

The goal is to keep as many employed as possible said Storey while practicing social distancing, maintaining safety protocols and helping with the current shortage of PPEs.

Storey said they are in the process of converting machinery over to produce these items due to the thickness differences between cloth vs. leather. Sample development is underway.

“We do not yet have all the details ironed out on our distribution plan, but we hope to have that in place, as well as samples by late next week. Because we also still provide parts for the military night vision goggle business, we also have made that part of our waiver application,” he said.

Nokona has been making America’s ball gloves since 1934.