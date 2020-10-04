February 1, 1939 – April 8, 2020

WICHITA FALLS – Ross Vernon “RV” Stone, 81 Wichita Falls, went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020.

Due to travel and current restrictions, the family will have a private burial in Bowie. A public memorial service will be rescheduled for a later date.

RV was born Feb. 1, 1939 in Oscar, OK to Dawson and Sadie Stone. He enjoyed talking about his days living in Oscar. He had a large family, as he was one of 10 children. RV worked in the oil filed in Bowie for many years before retiring. He was a long time member of Southside Baptist Church, Bowie, until moving to Wichita Falls, where he continued to worship at Faith Baptist Church.

He was known by most as Papa. RV loved to visit with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and he liked to pick on them a bit, too. For years RV helped Granny care for many children and most think of him as their own Papa.

He is preceded in death by his parents Dawson and Sadie Stone and eight siblings.

RV is survived by his wife of 62 years, Faynell Stone. He is also survived by his four children, daughters Vera Hutson and husband Terry, Friendswood, TX and Vicki Betts, Wichita Falls; sons Brian Stone and wife Sherri, Chicago, IL and Ronnie Stone and wife Connie, Wichita Falls. RV had eight grandchildren that he loved dearly, Colby Hutson, Amy Hutson, Aaron Hutson, Sara Betts, Jessica Simpson, Casey Stone, Kyle Stone and Logan Stone, he also had seven great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX

Paid publication