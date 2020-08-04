Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Montague County

Dr. Delbert McCaig, Montague County health officer, reported at 2 p.m. there has been a second positive COVID-19 case in Montague County and it involves a nursing staff member at Advanced Rehabilitation. He explained the nursing home had already implemented Coronovirus response protocol for long-term care.

Some of those actions include taking the temperatures of everyone twice a day, furloughing any sick staff member, masking everyone and no one is allowed in or out.

The Bowie News will provide additional information as it becomes available.