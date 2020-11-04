Sheriff slows arrests to protect county jail; deputies to fill cases with enhancements

By BARBARA GREEN

The Montague County Sheriff’s staff may be making a concentrated effort to not add more inmates to the county jail in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, but Sheriff Marshall Thomas says he will be filing cases using disaster declaration enhancements provided under the Texas Penal Code.

Obviously booking more people into the jail increases the risk of someone bringing the virus into a confined space putting not only inmates, but jail staff, deputies and administrative staff at risk. Thomas said at least 41 law enforcement officers have died from the virus and more are hospitalized in the U.S.

“If my guys have to deal with an infected person or someone who may be carrying it and put them in jail that is increasing the danger to everyone,” said the sheriff.

