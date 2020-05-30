Bowie boy’s track reflects on season

There was an error in getting this story by the Bowie News staff to run with the other Bowie athletic awards stories in the May 23rd issue. We apologize for the error.

Submitted by Coach Darren Hall

Track and field is unique. Compared to the other sports its athletes don’t get the opportunity to compete in a one on one situation versus other athletes or a team from the other schools in the district multiple times. Track and field athletes get one meet, sometimes less than a minute, and sometimes in less than ideal conditions, to show their skills and try and advance beyond district competition.

Not to mention the endless time put in four or five days a week trying to improve themselves in multiple events.

Track is a difficult sport. Elite athletes like you do what only about five percent of the planet can do. That’s why there are more people standing and watching than there are on the track. Believe you are special.

Bowie was coming off back-to-back district championships and the fact that we had lost our top four point scorers from the year before – and the fact that we had only two competitors that had scored points on the varsity level from the previous year – going for the three-peat was going to be difficult.

The Bowie boys only competed in two meets this year before the University Interscholastic League and Texas Education Agency decided to postpone and eventually cancel the season. I am really proud of the group of young men that stepped forward to represent Bowie High School in track and field this year. With the work ethic and dedication that these young men exhibited this brief season, the future of the program looks strong.

This season the most valuable player award belongs to junior, Alex Shelton. The Trent Walker Fighting Heart Award goes to newcomer, freshman, Evan Barnett.