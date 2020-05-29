Bowie High School seniors graduate Saturday morning

The Bowie High School Class of 2020 will graduate at 10 a.m. on May 30 at the Bowie Pelham Park parking lot.

Graduation was delayed due to the tornado that hit the community on their scheduled graduation day on May 22.

Graduates need to start arriving at 8:30 a.m. at the pavilion by the city pool. Attendees and guests are asked to bring a chair since most of the district’s chairs got damaged in the storm.

The original setting of Jackrabbit Stadium suffered damages during Friday’s storm. After having structural engineers take a look at the conditions, they expressed concerns about the lights reported Superintendent Blake Enlow.

For those who will not be able to make it to the event, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Bowie High School Facebook page.