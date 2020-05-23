Bowie softball coach laments lost season

Submitted by

Coach Brant Farris

The 2020 Bowie Lady Rabbit softball season will be one for the memory books, but not for the wins or losses, or even the players on the field. This season has been none like any player, coach or fan has ever seen. This season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season was off to a promising start for the Lady Rabbits as they had already won more games this year than the previous year, finishing the 2020 campaign with a record of 8-10. We finished the season with a three game winning streak, which is something that only the state champions can say if the season played out as normally scheduled.

We were playing our best softball of the season with two pre-season games remaining before the start of district play. This fact alone makes the pandemic shutdown of the 2020 season that much tougher to swallow. These girls were focused and ready to make a splash in district play.

The pandemic shutdown also affected the junior varsity softball team in a terrible way. Most softball seasons are scheduled varsity-heavy early in the year, with that being said the JV finished the year at 1-1. The affects of this pandemic may be felt for many years as it took valuable time away from several players to learn the game and the traditions of Lady Rabbit softball.

The JV players watch and learn from the varsity games and the practices. This program is rich with a winning tradition and this fact is something that varsity players pass down from class to class, by talking about it with the younger classes during practice. The expectation to continue our winning tradition is set by the players’ work ethic in practice and their desire to win in games.

I am going to miss the bus rides and the practices with my teams this year and building those relationships that winning and losing leads to. The future is bright for Bowie Lady Rabbit softball.

To read the full story that includes information about seniors Gracie Bentley, Chelsea Ketchum, Kylie Fleming and Makaila Wilson pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.