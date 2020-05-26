June 11, 1941 – April 20, 2020

BOWIE – Charles Aaron Fuller, 78 went home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2020 in Bowie, TX.

Due to health restrictions at the time of his passing, services were postponed.

Services have been rescheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Lighthouse Assembly of God in Bowie, with Pastor Justin Harris officiating. All are welcome to attend.

Arrangements entrusted to the White family Funeral Home of Bowie.