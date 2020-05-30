First outdoor movie night planned June 5

The City of Bowie Swimming Pool will open for the summer season on May 30, but at 25 percent occupancy limiting attendance to about 80 people.

Pool Director Cheryl Cromleigh said they are opening based on the recommended health guidelines related to COVID-19. There will be no summer recreation program due to those same limits.

The pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. There will be no Splash Day. Attendance is $3 per person.

Water aerobics will begin on June 8 and runs from 6-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Cost is $2.