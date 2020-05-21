August 28, 1962 – May 11, 2020

GAINESVILLE – Henry Lewis “Hank” Bayer died on May 11, 2020.

A memorial mass for Bayer will take place at 10 a.m. on May 22, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rosary and vigil are at 6 p.m. on May 21, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The mass will be live streamed on the Sacred Heart website for those who cannot attend.

He was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Gainesville to Robert and Rosalee Bayer.

Bayer graduated from Muenster High School in 1980. In 1980 at the age of 17 and still in high school, he started working as a rough neck on a drilling rig with JJ Biffle. He later worked as a maintenance manager at Remote Method Invocation, worked on a backhoe for Matt Sicking, was a machinist at Universal and spent the last two years working for the City of Muenster.

Bayer and Michelle Prigmore married Sept. 19, 1998.

He is survived by his sons, Anthony and Johnathan; stepson, Brett; sisters, Carolyn Lawrence, Susan Lancaster and Betty Cole; brother, Allen Bayer; two grandchildren; 13 nieces and nephews; many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.