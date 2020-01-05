Judge submits papers to allow a business to open at 50 percent capacity

CAPACITY FOR REOPENING – Montague County Judge Rick Lewis said Friday morning he has shipped off the documentation for the “attestation for counties with five or fewer laboratory confirmed cases,” which will allow county businesses to increase the opening capacity for restaurants from 25 percent to 50 percent. The process is part of the governor’s plan to reopen Texas. Montague County has had six positive cases with five recovered and one fatality. Lewis cautioned while the county does qualify, citizens and businesses must continue to exercise the same precautions with social distancing and hygiene. Any spike in cases could result in future reductions in capacity or shutdowns.

Watch for more on this story in the weekend Bowie News.