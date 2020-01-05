Justice of the Peace Two Kevin Benton said this office was reopening May 1 for face-to-face contact.
Due to the small size of the lobby, he asks those waiting to enter be limited to one party at a time, while others can wait in the larger hallway outside in the courthouse. Benton said they are still under courtroom restrictions, but the office will be open in the courthouse. Call 894-2542 with questions.
Justice of the Peace Two reopens office to public
Justice of the Peace Two Kevin Benton said this office was reopening May 1 for face-to-face contact.
