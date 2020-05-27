Legal Aid offers free virtual clinic Thursday

Legal Aid of Northwest Texas will offer a free virtual legal clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 28.

Some of the areas where Legal Aid can assist include disaster assistance, evictions, unemployment benefits, foreclosure prevention, Medicare/Medicaid/Food Stamp/SNAP benefits, expunction/nondisclosure, bankruptcy, family law matters and driver’s license restoration.

It’s easy to apply by phone. Call 940-383-1406. Leave a detailed message with your name, phone number and a description of your civil legal problem. Your call will be returned and the staff will help process your application on the phone.

On May 28 between 5-7 p.m. an attorney will call each registered applicant for a free, 30-minute phone consultation. Applicants must be financially eligible to obtain free assistance.