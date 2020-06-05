Nocona hires new volleyball coach

Nocona Independent School District has tabbed Tanya Samples as its newest head coach of the volleyball program.

Like previous Coach Tiffany Clay, Samples is returning to her alma mater to continue to keep the proud tradition of the Lady Indian program going that she went through first hand in high school in the mid 1990s.

“Nocona is a hundred percent based on tradition,” Samples said. “Some stuff they are doing has been around since before I was even in school and I am looking to continue that.”

Samples was a multi-sport athlete at Nocona competing in volleyball, basketball, softball, track and cheer for the Lady Indians.

She earned all-state honors in both volleyball and basketball before attending the University of North Texas.

She played all four years for the Mean Green as a middle-blocker on the volleyball team and set five school records during her time.

She has head coaching experience at Sunset and Skyline High Schools the last seven seasons. Samples describes herself as a tough coach who has high expectations.

“The ultimate goal every season is state,” Samples said. “My plan, hopefully, is to push them to something they have never accomplished before. I know parents in the community do a great job of getting behind athletics and I hope they continue that because we will need it.”

