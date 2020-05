Prairie Valley sports awards announced

O.C. Mann Award: Tyler Winkler, Emily Carpenter

Boy’s cross country: Most Outstanding runner Tyler Winkler, most improved runner Michael Cole

Boy’s basketball: Most outstanding player Nicholas Bell, most outstanding offensive player Tyler Reid, most outstanding defensive player Konner Ritchie, most improved player Sergio Mancilla

Girl’s cross country: Fighting heart award Carmen Gomez, most improved runner Emily Carpenter, most outstanding runner Shelby Roof

Volleyball: Most improved Brianna Harris, outstanding defensive player Hailey Winkler, outstanding offensive player Shelby Roof, most outstanding player Emily Carpenter

Girl’s basketball: Most improved Carmen Gomez, outstanding offensive player Emily Carpenter, outstanding defensive player Shelby Roof, most outstanding player Hailey Winkler

To read the story and see pictures of some athletes, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.