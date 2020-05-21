November 23, 1945 – May 3, 2020

BOWIE – Sandra Jean Wright, 75, died on May 3, 2020 in Decatur, TX.

There was a graveside memorial service at 11 a.m. on May 18, 2020 at Nocona Cemetery.

She was born on Nov. 23, 1945 in Bowie to Nathanial Arthur and Emogene Hollars Wright. She owned and operated The Purple Coyote Resale store in Bowie.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Even though she had no children of her own she is survived by many people who loved her. Survivors include a brother, Charles Wright, Austin; uncle, Eddie Hollars, Las Lunas, NM; aunt, Frances Holcomb, Nocona and seven cousins.

Memorial donations may be made to a local animal shelter of choice.