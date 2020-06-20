Bass tournament kicks off Sunday

The Jim Bowie Days bass tournament will start bright and early on June 21.

Registration will begin at 5 a.m. at the Selma Park Boat ramp.

The tournament will go all morning with the deadline cut off at 2 p.m. The rule is fishermen must be in line at the weigh-in station at that time.

The entry fee for the tournament is $100 in cash per team. Teams are limited to two people per boat.

There will be an additional hourly big bass prize given every hour from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. To enter the big bass prize pool, it will cost an additional $10.

Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Bowie Disaster Relief Fund. Donations will be accepted for the relief fund at the weigh-in station by those who do not wish to fish.