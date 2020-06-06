BISD Trustees receive update on damage, insurance

By BARBARA GREEN

In a brief called meeting Thursday, Bowie School Trustees learned more about insurance coverage for tornado damage and hired a new boy’s basketball coach.

Andrew Atkins will take over for Jonathan Horton who leaves the boy’s coaching job after two years of nearly a dozen years in the district. Atkins brings 11 years of varsity level coaching experience and comes to Bowie from 6A Marcus High School where he was varsity assistant coach. See more on the new coach in today’s sports.

The Bowie Independent School District properties were hard hit during the May 22 tornado with several of its buildings lying right in the path of the F1 tornado. The administration building located on Wichita Street was significantly damaged and those offices have moved out to the intermediate school. Jackrabbit Stadium and much of the fencing was damaged, along with the high school and the junior high. At the high school the gym floor was damaged, along with the roof.

Superintendent Blake Enlow told the board he has been knee-deep in meetings with insurance officials, the mitigation company, engineers and architects. He said the insurance company has assured him the district will have a say in everything that is addressed.

