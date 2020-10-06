County distributes energy credits to Bowie, Nocona EDCs, child welfare board

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Montague County Commissioners voted Monday to distribute $110,000 in energy capital reimbursement funds to a trio of non-profit groups and debated changes in the revised employee handbook.

Regarding the distribution of the funds, County Judge Rick Lewis explained state law outlines what the money can be used for including economic development activities and advocacy groups. Previously the funds have gone to county senior citizens centers and the county leadership program. Distribution later in the year will go to libraries.

Lewis recommended the court provide $60,000 to the Montague County Child Welfare Board and $25,000 each to the Bowie Economic Development Corporation and the Nocona Economic Development Corporation. The fund contains about $120,000 prior to Monday and the county applied for the latest round.

He said between these groups they can assist businesses impacted by the virus or the tornado, as well as help the child welfare board which also has been impacted.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.