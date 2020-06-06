County schools summer workouts start Monday

With the go ahead from the University Interscholastic League, many school districts’ athletic programs will open up their doors to incoming junior high and high school athletes on Monday morning.

For Bowie, due to damage to the high school facilities, the summer workouts will be at the junior high. The times are 8-10 a.m. Monday through Thursday. There is no cost.

Some guidelines Bowie will be following is no locker room access, water must be brought by athletes, entry/exit protocol followed by all staff and athletes on arrival, rotating stations and departure.

Equipment will be sanitized after each individual use as well.

For the full post, check the Bowie Athletics Facebook page.

Nocona will have summer conditioning Monday through Thursdays. The boys will start at 8 a.m. and go to 11 a.m. The girls will start at 9 a.m. and go to 12:30 p.m. Workouts will be free of charge.

Some safety guidelines the district is following include limiting the number of people in the weight room at one time, locker room and shower access will not be given, workout gear and towels will not be given and athletes will be required to bring their own water with their name on it. The full post is on the Nocona Athletics Facebook page.

Saint Jo also is sticking to morning workouts. All girl athletes and incoming high school boys will workout from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Incoming junior high boy athletes will workout from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Some guidelines Saint Jo is following includes requiring a daily sign-in sheet so attendance records can be kept to ensure athletes are staying safe, no locker room or shower access, no shared water or food and sanitized facilities.To see the full post, go the Saint Jo website.

For Forestburg, workouts are in the evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for all athletes as young as incoming seventh graders.

Athletes are expected to bring their own water bottle, athletic clothing and shoes. Boys will also need to bring cleats for sports specific drills.

Incoming seventh graders or anyone new to Forestburg will need to bring a completed physical form to be able to workout. To see the full post, go to the Forestburg Facebook page.

Prairie Valley will host workouts for all incoming junior and high school athletes starting at 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Social distancing guidelines from UIL will be in place. Athletes will take a short questionnaire each day before workouts to make sure they are not exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19. Check the full post on the Prairie Valley Facebook page.

The only district in the county not starting on Monday is Gold-Burg. With the Bears looking for a new athletic director, plans for summer workouts are at a standstill until someone is hired in that position.



To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.