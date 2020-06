First Montague rodeo a big success

The Montague County Cowboy Church hosted the first ever Montague Rodeo on Friday and Saturday night.

Produced by the Big L Rodeo Company, the rodeo saw big crowds and had more than 400 contestants during the two night event.

The winners are listed below.



Breakaway Roping Katie Gordon, 2.61

Tie Down Calf Roping Kiel Rowan, 8.17



Team Roping

Friday: Dale Martin/Justin Cop, 5.88

Saturday: Dale Martin/Colt Baldwin, 4.48

Average winner: Tyler Prein/Catener Gasperson

Barrel Racing

Friday: Amy Riley, 16.799

Saturday: Kelsey Hoffman, 16.44

Average winner: Kelsey Hoffman

Junior Barrel Racing

Friday: Bayleigh Benjamin, 16.412

Saturday: Ellie Hunter, 16.976

Average winner: Bayleigh Benjamin

Double Mugging

Friday: Colt Popy/Hagen Houck, 22.30

Saturday: Ty Looper/Ethan Hager, 28.18

Average winner: Ty Looper/Ethan Hager