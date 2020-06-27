Montague County Cowboy Church Youth rodeo series event three

The third event of the Montague County Cowboy Church Youth Rodeo series went on as scheduled June 20.

With it being two weeks since the last one, competitors were able to make improvements to form and fundamentals.

In goat tying, winners in each age group included Layken Abernathy, Cayne Blessing and Mickey Bell. Winners in the speed poles event included Wheyzbrie Nilson, Jhett Hettinger, Gracie Lewis and Rachel Eddins.

The barrels event was won by Trell Carpenter, Jhett Hettinger, Kiley McCraken and Leddy Hill.

The lead line dummy roping was completed by Teal Thompson, Wheyzbrie Nilson, Wyatt Bowman, Price Johnson, Judge Hettinger. Jhett Hettinger won the eight and under division in dummy roping.

Breakaway roping winners included Cayne Blessing and Shaye Abernathy.

To see the top five results in each event and age division, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.