Newly formed Bowie Charter Commission to meet

The recently appointed Bowie Charter Commission will have its first meeting at 6 p.m. on June 4 in the Bowie Community Center.

This will be an organizational meeting to select officers and discuss possible amendments and schedule meetings. The group will appoint a chairperson, vice chairperson and secretary.

The Bowie City Council named the commission recently to review the 35-year-old city charter. The group will develop recommendations, which will then be considered by city voters in a special election.

Members of the commission include: Lee Adams, Bill Calabretta, Margin Latham, TJay McEwen, Donna Ashley, Brent Shaw, Craig Stallcup, Dillon Steen, Ward Wallace, Pat Walters, Windol Robbins and Randy West.