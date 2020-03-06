The recently appointed Bowie Charter Commission will have its first meeting at 6 p.m. on June 4 in the Bowie Community Center.
This will be an organizational meeting to select officers and discuss possible amendments and schedule meetings. The group will appoint a chairperson, vice chairperson and secretary.
The Bowie City Council named the commission recently to review the 35-year-old city charter. The group will develop recommendations, which will then be considered by city voters in a special election.
Members of the commission include: Lee Adams, Bill Calabretta, Margin Latham, TJay McEwen, Donna Ashley, Brent Shaw, Craig Stallcup, Dillon Steen, Ward Wallace, Pat Walters, Windol Robbins and Randy West.
Newly formed Bowie Charter Commission to meet
