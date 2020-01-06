September 11, 1929 – May 27, 2020

BELCHERVILLE – Sue Jennings, 90, died on May 27, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.

There was a funeral service on May 29 at 3 p.m. at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona officiated by the minister Lory Hunt. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jackie Mitchell, Tanner Goodman, Trevor Goodman, Barron Vela, Simon Reuning and Jamie Lee Goodman.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1929 in Belcherville to Walter “Bud” and Minnie Welker Rich. Jennings worked as the front office manager for the telephone company in Nocona for 38 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Rubye Rich, Bonnie Hagley, Loretta Rich, Agnes Woodward, Wanda Martin, Horris Rich, Bertie Rich, Hollis Rich, T.W. Rich, Leon Rich and a sibling lost in infancy.

She is survived by her children; Deborah Ann Rich and Carol Sue Goodman, Austin; and five grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Cherry Street Village, Mary Adams, 200 E. Cherry St., Nocona 76255.