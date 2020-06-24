Texas Tunes for Tornado Relief planned June 29

Bring your lawn chairs, your dollars, and get ready for a great time at “Texas Tunes for Tornado Relief” on June 29 at the city pool pavilion area.

This citywide event is raising money to assist businesses and families affected by the May 22 tornado going to the disaster relief fund at Legend Bank. For more about the fund or to donate go to: bowietexasedc.com.

The evening looks to be great fun with games, music and food. All activities are provided free as they are only asking for donations. It will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the park pavilion at Pelham and the outlying area.

Live music for the evening in order will include: Victory Church and Jackson Blaylock, Jennifer Harris, Mark Murphey and Friends, program to honor first responders, Kevin Polk, Kim Williams and Kara Kehoe and Monty Dawson.

Activities during the evening will include eight water slides, four inflatable games, corn hole, cross net, face painting and a dunk tank with “Dunk the Pastor” and other celebrities.

There will be free swimming at the pool from 7-9 p.m. in 35-minute increments with a limit of 175 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

There will be food and drinks, along with a live and silent auction that will feature a Traeger Grill.

Everyone is invited to come out and support Bowie. To be COVID-19 safe social distancing will be practice and wear a mask to protect those around you. All children must be supervised. Those with questions may contact Coordinator Jarae Scruggs at 841-1212.