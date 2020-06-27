Warrant nets meth, two illegal guns; two jailed

Jimmy Hughitt

Stephanie Meyers

Two Bowie people were arrested mid-week when a search warrant was executed at a residence where various amounts of drugs, several guns and assorted drug paraphernalia were seized.

Bowie Police, assisted by officers from the Montague County Sheriff’s office, executed the search warrant at 404 Small Street at 8:25 a.m. on June 23.

Bowie Police Sgt. Bob Blackburn said this warrant stemmed from an investigation into possible methamphetamine distribution at the residence, along with illegal weapons. Substantial foot and vehicle traffic also had been reported.

Drugs seized included an amount of meth powder between four and 10 grams and liquid meth of about 200 grams. Blackburn explains the liquid meth is often the liquid saved after it is smoked in a water device. It may be used again or dried out for other use.



A small amount of marijuana was found and numerous prescription drugs that did not have the proper documentation. The drugs were packaged for delivery he said.

There was a large assortment of drug paraphernalia found including boxes of pipes and tubes, both plastic and glass. Police found a sack with several digital scales, along with packaging material.

Jimmy Hughitt and Stephanie Meyers were arrested at the scene.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.