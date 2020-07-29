Bowie mayor named to TPPA board, receives public service award,

Gaylynn Burris

The Texas Public Power Association board of directors announced the election of new officers to lead the organization in the year ahead and presented public service and industry excellence awards at its annual business and membership meeting Monday.

City of Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris was nominated to serve on the board and also received a public service award.

The state trade association TPPA is the voice of public power across Texas. It has a membership composed of municipally-owned electric utilities, electric cooperatives, river authorities and joint action agencies responsible for the generation and delivery of electricity to more than five million Texans.