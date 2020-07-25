County Republican Party takes resume for ballot positions in November

The Montague County Republican Party is accepting applications for the November ballot in the positions of county judge, county treasurer and justice of the peace two.

County Chairperson Michelle Toerck said the party’s county executive committee will meet Aug. 5 to decide on who will have the ballot positions.

“We are not required to, but will accept resumes for those who wish to be considered,” said the chairperson.

Applicants must have voted in the Republican primary to indicate party affiliation. Applications may be mailed or delivered to her office at 1523 E. U.S. Highway 82, Nocona, TX 76255. Deadline for submission is 2 p.m. on Aug. 3.

For questions call 940-867-9595.

