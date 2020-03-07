July 26, 1951 – June 30, 2020

NOCONA – Jerry Lee Robertson, 68, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020, at his home in Nocona, under the care of his wife, son, sisters and Solaris Health.

Jerry was born on July 26, 1951, in Adrian, MI., to Leland and LaDonna (Reno) Robertson. He went to Adrian High School.

He married Joan Pflum on April 29, 1972, at the Ridgeville Church. They lived in Michigan until moving to Texas in 1982.

Kerry owned Bowie Paint and Body Shop in Bowie for more than 20 years. They moved to Stoneburg where they built a body shop while living on a ranch. Jerry raised longhorns, horses and dogs.

In 2013 they moved to Nocona when he sold the body shop and became a damage appraiser for automobiles. Jerry enjoyed raising longhorns, riding horses and bowling.

In 2019 Jerry was diagnosed with Melanoma. In 2020 he found out that the Melanoma had spread to his brain.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joan; son, Jay Robertson, Bowie; and beloved grandson Conner Robertson.

He is also survived by his sisters Renee Bayes, Adrian, MI., and Cheryl (Billy) Bilyou, Savannah, GA, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland Robertson, LaDonna Reno, stepfather Norman Reno; brother, Wayne Reno; aunt Maxine Hall and grandparents.

There will be no service. Cremation will take place at his request.

Donations in his memory can be made directly to Joan Robertson at 1206 Cooke St., Nocona, TX 76255.

