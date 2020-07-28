May 15, 1954 – July 24, 2020

BOWIE – Judy Lynne Hall, 66, Bowie, TX died on, July 24, 2020.

The funeral service was at 2 p.m. on July 27, at the Sunset Church of Christ in Sunset with Ethan Adams officiating. The burial was at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends from 7-8 p.m. on July 26, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Hall was born May 15, 1954 in Longmont, CO to Alton and Elsie Gleaves. She graduated from Breckenridge High School, and got her associate degree from Cisco Junior College. She then went on to get her agronomy degree from Texas A&M University.

Hall married David Hall on May 12, 1978. She was a faithful member of the Lord’s Church in Sunset.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Al and Elsie Gleaves and brother, Randy Gleaves.

Hall is survived by her husband of 42 years, David Hall; daughter, Karissa Rohmer, Bluegrove; son, John Hall, College Station; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.